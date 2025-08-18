National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR $OPRA

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Opera were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Opera by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Opera by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPRA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of OPRA opened at $16.32 on Monday. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.98%.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

