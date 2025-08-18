National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

