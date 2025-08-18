National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $236,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Exelixis by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.4%

EXEL stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. The trade was a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,164. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

