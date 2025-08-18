National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $IDR

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €25.57 ($30.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.77. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of €9.67 ($11.38) and a 12-month high of €27.39 ($32.22).

Insider Buying and Selling at Idaho Strategic Resources

About Idaho Strategic Resources

In other news, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of €21.00 ($24.71), for a total value of €101,409.00 ($119,304.71). Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €82,173 ($96,674.12). This trade represents a 55.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Swallow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of €15.27 ($17.96), for a total value of €1,527,000.00 ($1,796,470.59). Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 830,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €12,677,886.96 ($14,915,161.13). The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,359. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

