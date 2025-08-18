National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,122 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $84.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

