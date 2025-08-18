National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 309 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $142.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MHO

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.