National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 309 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $142.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
