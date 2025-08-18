National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. $IEP

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 40,056.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.3%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -162.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

