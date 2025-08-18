National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. $THTX

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.43% of Theratechnologies worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Jones Trading downgraded Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.24 on Monday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17,729 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

