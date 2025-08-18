National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,737,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,214,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 116,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 700,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 680,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.20 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

