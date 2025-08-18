National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Terex were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Terex by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Terex by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Terex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

