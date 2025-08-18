National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF $ESPO

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $418.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

