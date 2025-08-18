National Bank of Canada FI Sells 134 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $680.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $733.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $578.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.28.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,205 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

