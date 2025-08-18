National Bank of Canada FI Sells 14,200 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,705.16. The trade was a 62.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,780 shares of company stock worth $19,591,172 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

