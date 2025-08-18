National Bank of Canada FI Sells 17,181 Shares of RH $RH

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RH were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 146.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RH by 607.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $234.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. RH’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered their price target on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

