National Bank of Canada FI Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VDE opened at $120.07 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

