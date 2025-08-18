National Bank of Canada FI Sells 7,505 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 2.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

MP Materials Company Profile



MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

