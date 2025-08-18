National Bank of Canada FI Sells 787 Shares of First Advantage Co. $FA

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,574,000 after buying an additional 286,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,903,000 after buying an additional 3,718,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,618,000 after buying an additional 756,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,695,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Barclays raised their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

First Advantage Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33 and a beta of 1.24. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.