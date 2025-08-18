National Bank of Canada FI Sells 8,020 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. $NMG

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NYSE:NMG opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.74.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.