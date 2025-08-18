National Bank of Canada FI Sells 803 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chewy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

