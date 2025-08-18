National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF $KRBN

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $33.80.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

