National Bankshares Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$26.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.83. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

