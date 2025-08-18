National Bankshares Cuts TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target to C$185.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a C$175.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$138.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$89.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at TerraVest Industries

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total value of C$9,801,000.00. Also, Director Pierre Fournier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.75, for a total value of C$331,504.00. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $12,783,764 in the last 90 days. 29.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

