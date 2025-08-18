National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$64.93 and a 12 month high of C$84.70.

In other news, Director Ben Yaacob Lilienthal sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$1,899,700.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$79.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,063,555.78. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

