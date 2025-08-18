National Bankshares Lowers EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$104.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of EQB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$110.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.70.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.10. EQB has a 52-week low of C$85.14 and a 52-week high of C$114.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

