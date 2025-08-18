Needham & Company LLC Cuts Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target to $70.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celcuity from $27.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,500. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Celcuity by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,678,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803,575 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Celcuity by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celcuity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Celcuity by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

