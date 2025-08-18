Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.82 on Friday. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

