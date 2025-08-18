Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $7.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.4375.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,424,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 104,773 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 434,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.46 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

