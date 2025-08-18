Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Newton Golf Stock Down 10.6%

NWTG opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.65. Newton Golf has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $119.10.

Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Newton Golf had a negative return on equity of 941.27% and a negative net margin of 205.92%.

Insider Activity

About Newton Golf

In other news, Director Brett Widney Hoge bought 25,000 shares of Newton Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 97,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,844.88. The trade was a 34.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,579 shares of company stock worth $84,684. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St.

