Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niagen Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Niagen Bioscience Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NAGE opened at $10.02 on Friday. Niagen Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

