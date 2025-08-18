Nokia Corporation $NOK Stock Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nokia were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nokia by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,845,000 after buying an additional 4,113,884 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,481,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Nokia by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 6,677,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nokia by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 4,835,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nokia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Nokia stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

