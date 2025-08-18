Nordson (NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $724.04 million for the quarter. Nordson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson Stock Down 1.7%

NDSN stock opened at $213.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

