North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.06.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 4.4%

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

TSE:NOA opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$16.95 and a twelve month high of C$31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$247,400.00. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

