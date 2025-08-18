Northland Power Q3 EPS Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Magder now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.08.

Northland Power Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NPI opened at C$21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$16.14 and a 1-year high of C$23.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.13.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently -219.84%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.