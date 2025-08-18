Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPI. Cormark downgraded Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Northland Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Shares of NPI opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$16.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

