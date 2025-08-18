NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NOV stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NOV Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.19 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

