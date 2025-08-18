NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lowered by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,641 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

