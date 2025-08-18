Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.6190.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

