Old National Bancorp $ONB Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,524.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 36,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

