Oncobiologics’ (OTLK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Oncobiologics Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Oncobiologics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncobiologics in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

