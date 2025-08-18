Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $42,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,199,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $106.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.