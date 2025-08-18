Opera (OPRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPRA opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.96. Opera has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $22.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

