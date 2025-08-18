Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives $133.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.0833.
OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $164.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oshkosh Price Performance
Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.