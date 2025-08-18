Outdoor Stocks To Research – August 16th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and ON are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves designing, manufacturing or retailing gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—things like camping equipment, hiking boots, climbing hardware and related adventure-sports products. Investors in outdoor stocks typically look at factors such as consumer discretionary spending, seasonal demand patterns and broader environmental or lifestyle trends that drive interest in activities like backpacking, fishing and skiing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.96. 13,595,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,701,072. Walmart has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.86. 3,025,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,602. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Shares of ONON stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.35. 9,607,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,754. ON has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.24.

