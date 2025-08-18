Outset Medical, Inc. $OM Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,587.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 368,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,334 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Outset Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $37.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of OM opened at $13.29 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $236.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

