Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

