Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.79.

PANW stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,674.44. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

