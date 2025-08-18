Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palomar by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,057 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $11,774,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 27,543.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 99,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Palomar by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 714.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total value of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,551,160.48. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,294 shares of company stock worth $3,208,102. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

