Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Chardan Capital

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

PVLA stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

