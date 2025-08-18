Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Up 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.42). Approximately 25,498,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 8,186,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.80 ($0.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 74 ($1.00) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANR

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

About Pantheon Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.30. The stock has a market cap of £427.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of -0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.