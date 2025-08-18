Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Set at $42.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given a $42.00 price objective by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 690,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,514 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $17,328,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $14,348,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $10,115,000.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.